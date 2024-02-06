Australia registered their biggest-ever ODI win

What's the story The international career of Australia seamer Xavier Bartlett is off to a flier. After taking an exceptional four-wicket haul on his ODI debut, Bartlett recorded another four-fer, this time in the third ODI against West Indies. He struck at regular intervals as WI perished for just 86 in 24.1 overs. Australia later chased it down in 6.5 overs, making it their biggest-ever ODI win.

The pick of Australia's bowlers

Bartlett took four wickets in the series opener and followed it up with another four-fer. Kjorn Ottley, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, and Alzarri Joseph were his scalps in Canberra. Bartlett conceded just 21 runs in 7.1 overs, while Lance Morris and Adam Zampa scalped two wickets each. Bartlett was adjudged the Player of the Match for the second successive ODI (where he featured).

A milestone win for Australia

Australia won the match with 259 balls to spare, the biggest-ever ODI win for them (by balls remaining). Their previous-biggest victory in the format came two decades ago. They beat the United States with 253 balls remaining in 2004. Among full-member sides, Australia's previous biggest ODI win was against West Indies (244 balls remaining, in 2013).

A record four-fer on ODI debut

Bartlett recorded figures worth 4/17 in Melbourne, the second-best bowling figures by an Aussie bowler on their debut. Anthony Dodemaide holds the record with a spell of 5/21 versus Sri Lanka in Perth, 1988. Meanwhile, Bartlett is just the fifth Aussie bowler to take four wickets or more in their debut outing. He joined Dodemaide, Stuart MacGill, CG Rackermann, and Xavier Doherty.

Bartlett attains this feat

Bartlett now has the best bowling figures for an Australian bowler across their first two ODIs (4/17 and 4/21). He was adjudged the Player of the Match in both the games. Bartlett was also the Player of the Series.