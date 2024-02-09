David Warner had a memorable 100th outing in T20Is for Australia (Photo credit: cricket.com.au)

Australia pip West Indies in 1st T20I: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:15 pm Feb 09, 202405:15 pm

What's the story David Warner had a memorable 100th outing in T20Is for Australia as the hosts downed West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Warner scored 70 to help his side post 213/7. Josh Inglis and Tim David played vital knocks. For WI, Andre Russell claimed 3/42. In response, WI were 89/0 but lost their way. Jason Holder shined in the end but it wasn't enough.

Summary

Summary of the first T20I

Australia were off to a terrific start as openers Warner and Inglis added 93 runs in 8 overs. Warner shared a 36-run stand alongside Mitchell Marsh before both players departed in quick succession. WI had Australia thereafter at 159/5 before David and Matthew Wade shined. In response, Brandon King and Johnson Charles looked solid but Australia had things under control, winning by 11 runs.

100 games

Warner featured in his 100th T20I for Australia

Warner became the third Australian to complete 100 T20I appearances. He joined Aaron Finch (103) and Glenn Maxwell (101). Overall, he became the 25th player to mark his presence in 100 T20Is. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the most-capped player in the format, having featured in 151 games. On his international debut against South Africa in a T20I in 2009, Warner slammed 89.

Landmark

Warner becomes first-ever player with 100 T20 half-centuries

Warner scored a 36-ball 70 versus WI. He smashed 12 fours and a six. He has now become the first-ever player to score 100 fifties in men's T20 cricket. Interestingly, Indian batter Virat Kohli remains the only other player with over 90 T20 fifties (91). Warner has raced to 2,964 runs in T20 Internationals at 33.30. His tally includes 25 half-centuries and a ton.

Runs

Warner accomplishes 1,000 T20I runs at home

As per ESPNcricinfo, en route to his knock, Warner became only the second Australian to accomplish 1,000 T20I runs at home. Playing his 32nd T20I Down Under, Warner has raced to 1,047 runs at 40.26. His strike rate in this regard is a brilliant 150.43 (50s: 8, 100s: 1). Only Aaron Finch (1,132) has accumulated more T20I runs in Australia.

Down Under

2,000 T20 runs in Australia

As far as Warner's overall T20 record in Australia is concerned, the left-handed batter has raced to 2,065 runs at 36.87. The tally includes 15 fifties and a couple of tons. Notably, Warner has mustered 301 runs across 11 games in the Big Bash League (BBL) at 33.44.

Wade

Matthew Wade completes 5,000 T20 runs

Wade completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. Wade entered the game, requiring just 10 runs to get the mark. He scored a handy 13-ball 21 toward the end. Wade took 251 games to complete 5,000 (now 5,011) T20 runs. While he averages 27-plus in the format, his strike rate is over 136. The tally includes 27 fifties and a solitary ton.

Russell

Andre Russell claims 3/42 versus Australia

Russell was the pick of the bowlers for WI as he claimed 3/42 in his quota of four overs. Playing his 73rd T20I, Russell has raced to 49 scalps at an economy of 9.37. He can become the sixth WI bowler to complete 50 wickets in the format. Nine of his wickets have come against Australia at 27.66.

Information

Inglis shines with a valuable 39

Josh Inglis scored a 39-run knock from 25 balls. He smashed five fours and a six. Inglis now owns 426 T20I runs at 30.43. Meanwhile, he has 2,880 runs overall in 20-over cricket.

Information

David struck an impressive 217.65

David scored 37* from 17 balls, smashing four fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 217.65. David, who earlier represented Singapore, now owns 934 runs at 35.92 (SR: 159.93). He has 376 runs for Australia from 20 matches at 26.85 (SR: 162.06).

Duo

King and Charles impress for WI

King scored 53 from 37 balls. In 46 games, he has amassed 1,145 runs at 28.62. He registered his ninth fifty for the Windies, including a maiden one versus Australia against whom he has 88 runs from three matches. Charles scored 42 from 25 balls. He now has 1,057 runs from 46 games at 23.48. In 8 matches, he owns 218 runs versus Australia.

Do you know?

Do you know?

As mentioned, King and Charles added 89 runs for the opening wicket. It's now the second-best opening stand for West Indies versus the Aussies in the 20-over format. Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher hold the record with 133 runs added in June 2009.

Information

Zampa claims three wickets for Australia

Adam Zampa bowled well to clock 3/26 against West Indies. In 75 matches, Zampa now owns 85 scalps at an average of 22.14. In nine matches versus WI, he has raced to nine scalps, registering his best spell. Zampa owns 33 home wickets in T20Is.