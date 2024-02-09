Warner is Australia's second-highest run-getter in T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

David Warner features in his 100th T20I for Australia: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:25 pm Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Dashing opener David Warner has become the third Australian to complete 100 T20I appearances. The series opener against West Indies at Hobart's Bellerive Oval marked his milestone appearance. Warner, who has now retired from Tests and ODIs, will now only be seen in the shortest format. He has been a vital cog of the team since his T20I debut in 2009. Here is more.

Elite list

Third Aussie to get the mark

As mentioned, Warner has become the third Australian to complete a century of T20I matches. He has joined Aaron Finch (103) and Glenn Maxwell (101). Overall, he became the 25th player to mark his presence in 100 T20Is. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the most-capped player in the format, having featured in 151 games.

Stats

Second-highest run-getter in T20Is for Australia

The veteran batter is the second-highest run-getter for Australia in T20Is with 2,894 runs at an average of 32.88. Warner also owns a decent strike rate of 141.30 while slamming 24 fifties and a solitary ton in this format. In terms of T20I runs among Aussies, only Finch has scored more with 3,120 runs. Warner has hammered 105 sixes (T20Is).

Feat

Seventh-most runs on T20I debut

On his international debut against South Africa in a T20I in 2009, Warner announced his arrival by scoring 89 off 43 balls. These are the seventh-most runs by a batter on T20I debut. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting is the only other Australian to breach the 50-run mark in his maiden T20I appearance. He scored 98 against New Zealand in 2005.

T20 WC

Sixth-most runs in T20 WC

Besides Shane Watson, Warner is the only Australian to appear in six editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. His tally of 806 runs at 25.18 is the highest for an Australian at the event (50s: 6). Overall, he occupies the sixth place behind Virat Kohli (1141), Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965), Rohit Sharma (963), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897).