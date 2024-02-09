The design was overseen by French jeweler Chaumet (Source: X/@Olympics)

Paris Olympic medals to have pieces of Eiffel Tower: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:38 pm Feb 09, 202412:38 pm

What's the story The medals at this year's Paris Olympics will contain original pieces of the Eiffel Tower, one of the most recognizable structures in the world. The organizers confirmed the same while unveiling the medal designs on Thursday (February 8). The ironwork that was removed from the structure during earlier renovations was repurposed to create the medals' hexagonal centerpiece. Here are further details.

Next Article

Chaumet

Chaumet overlooked the design

As per the organizers, this move will give successful athletes "veritable pieces of the history of Paris" to take home with them. As per CNN, the design was overseen by French jeweler Chaumet. According to a press release, "certain metallic elements" were removed from the Eiffel Tower during renovation work in the 20th century and "have been carefully preserved ever since."

Design

Here are the design details

The reverse of the Olympic medal will continue to feature an image of the Greek goddess of victory, Nike. As mentioned, the Eiffel Tower pieces have been used to make the hexagonal centerpiece Notably, the dark brown paint of the Eiffel Tower was cleaned off before being cut into hexagon pieces. The Paralympics medal, meanwhile, is decorated with a graphical representation of the landmark.

Medals

Olympic and Paralympic medals to have one face

For the first time, both the Olympic and Paralympic medals share one face. Tony Estanguet, the 2024 Paris Olympics president, termed the move a "coming together" of the two events. Last year, the organizers announced that the Olympic torch will be the first in Games history to be used for both the Olympics and Paralympics.

Details

Details: Paris Olympics 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be the city's third time hosting the Games (previously in 1900 and 1924), and organizers are devising ways to spotlight Paris during the event. Competitions are planned near iconic Parisian landmarks, such as beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.