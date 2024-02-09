Prithvi Shaw gets to his 13th First-Class hundred (Source: X/@ICC)

Prithvi Shaw announces return with Ranji Trophy century: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:41 am Feb 09, 202411:41 am

What's the story Dashing Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has announced his return with a fiery century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite B clash against Chhattisgarh. The right-handed batter, who made a return to professional cricket in his preceding outing, was at his best as he attacked the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. Here are further details.

Knock

A stunning knock from Shaw

Batting first in Raipur, Mumbai were off to a flying start as Shaw wasted no time whatsoever. His brilliance meant Mumbai crossed the 100-run mark inside 20 overs without the loss of any wicket. Shaw's opening partner Bhupen Lalwani played the second fiddle in the partnership as the former was going well at one end.

Injury

Shaw's injury struggles

Shaw sustained a knee ligament injury during the 2023 One-Day Cup competition in England. The star opener was then sent for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). While Shaw was not a part of Mumbai's initial squad for the ongoing season, he was included ahead of the Bengal game. He scored 35 in Mumbai's innings win over Bengal.

Stats

A look at Shaw's FC numbers

Shaw made his First-Class debut against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17. The right-hander scored a ton in the second innings (120), bagging the Player-of-the-Match award. He has now raced past 3,940 runs in FC cricket across 46 matches, averaging 50-plus. While this was his 13th FC ton, the tally also includes 16 fifties.

Landmark

Second-highest score in Ranji Trophy history

Shaw scripted history last year by recording the second-highest individual Ranji Trophy score of all time. The dasher mustered 379 off 383 balls against Assam (49 fours, 4 sixes). Only Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar back in December 1948, is ahead of him in this regard. Overall, Shaw recorded the 17th-highest FC score of all time.

Test numbers

Century on Test debut for Shaw

Shaw made his international debut in a Test match against West Indies at home in 2018. He made the opportunity count, scoring 134 in his maiden innings. The youngster has amassed 339 Test runs in five matches, averaging 42.37. He last played a Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Meanwhile, Shaw has featured in six ODIs, besides a solitary T20I.