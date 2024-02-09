'His second child is on the way,' AB de Villiers had said earlier, but has now said it was 'false information'

Ab de Villiers apologizes for 'false information' about Anushka's pregnancy

By Isha Sharma 12:00 pm Feb 09, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Earlier this month, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers revealed that Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife-actor Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child. This revelation came during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel when he was talking about Kohli's absence from the first two Tests against England. However, in a new interview, de Villiers has gone back on his words and apologized for spreading "false information" about the celebrity couple.

Apology

'I made a terrible mistake'

In a new interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the cricketer said, "Family comes first, it's a priority, as I said on my YouTube show. Also, I made a terrible mistake...and yeah, sharing false information which was not true at all." "No one knows what's happening, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can come back stronger, better, and fresh from this."

Previous statement

This is what he had earlier said

Earlier, de Villiers had sent fans into a frenzy by revealing, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him... You can't judge [Kohli] for that." Sharing a conversation he had with Kohli, de Villiers quoted the former as saying, "Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well." While rumors about Sharma's pregnancy have been abuzz for a while, the couple has remained mum about it.

Kohli's potential return

de Villiers expressed hope of seeing Kohli back on field

During the same YouTube live, he added, "I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well." Praising Kohli's decision to prioritize his family, he added, "If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family." Both cricketers played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and are known to be great friends.

Virushka's love story and personal life

They are parents to a daughter, Vamika

The star couple met during an ad shoot for a shampoo brand and gradually fell for each other. They got hitched in December 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021. The couple is known to be extremely guarded and private about their family, going to extreme lengths to not reveal Vamika's face lest she becomes fodder for memes and distasteful comments.