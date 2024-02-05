Sri Lanka registered their first Test win over Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@OfficialSLC)

Only Test, Sri Lanka thrash Afghanistan by 10 wickets: Stats

What's the story Sri Lanka defeated a spirited Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground on Monday. The hosts dominated proceedings for the major parts and won the match by 10 wickets. SL chased down the paltry total of 56 in the second innings with ease. Centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal were the highlights. Here are the key stats.

Here's the match summary

Afghanistan were bundled out for 198 in the first innings, courtesy of Rahmat Shah's 91. Vishwa Fernando starred with 4/51. In reply, centuries from Mathews and Chandimal saw SL post 439. Naveed Zadran claimed 4/83. Ibrahim Zadran hammered a ton in the second innings as Afghanistan was skittled out for 296. Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 5/107. SL won the match by 10 wickets.

Rahmat Shah

Twin fifties from Rahmat Shah

Rahmat was the standout player for Afghanistan as he hammered 91 and 54 in the two innings of the match. He was the lone warrior in the first innings as none of the other Afghan batters touched the fifty-run mark. In the second innings, he supported Ibrahim brilliantly in a crucial partnership. Rahmat has amassed 569 runs from eight Tests (50s: 5, 100: 1).

Runs

Highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in Test cricket

With his 91-run knock in the first innings, Rahmat became the highest run-getter for Afghanistan in Test cricket. The 30-year-old also became the first Afghan batter to amass 500 Test runs. He has surpassed Asghar Afghan while scoring his 17th run in the first innings. Across all formats, Rahmat has compiled 4, 161 runs from 115 international matches. He has slammed six centuries.

Vishwa Fernando

A brilliant spell from Vishwa Fernando

Vishwa was the pick of the bowlers for SL in the first innings as he returned with 4/51. He removed the likes of Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, and Zia-ur-Rehman. The pacer recently reached 50 Test scalps and has raced to 54 wickets from 21 Tests at an average of 36.24. Notably, this was his fourth fourfer in Test cricket.

Dimuth Karunaratne

Karunaratne slammed his 16th Test fifty at home

Dimuth Karunaratne uncharacteristically played with a lot of intent in the first innings. He hammered a 72-ball 77 studded with 12 boundaries. Overall, this was his 35th Test fifty for the SL opener and his 16th at home. Karunaratne has amassed 6,740 runs from 89 Tests at an average of 41.34. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for SL in Test cricket.

2021

Highest run-getter for Sri Lanka since 2021 (Tests)

The veteran opener has been extremely consistent in the longest format of the game. He is the highest run-scorer for the Lankan Lions in Test cricket since 2021. Karunaratne has hammered 2,188 runs from 22 Tests at an average of 57.57 in this period. He has slammed seven hundreds and 11 fifties since 2021. Mathews trails him in this regard with 1,521 runs.

Angelo Mathews

Mathews slams 16th Test century, completes 11,500 FC runs

Mathews was the highlight among the Lankan batters as he smoked a 141 in the first innings. This was his 16th Test century and seventh at home. He also completed 11,500 FC runs. The veteran all-rounder has also accomplished 5,591 runs in Asia and 4,024 runs at home. Overall, Mathews has amassed 7,502 runs from 107 Tests at 46.02 (50s: 40, 100s: 16).

Dinesh Chandimal

A fantastic knock from Dinesh Chandimal

Chandimal clobbered a 107 from 181 balls and brought up his 15th century in Test cricket. The experienced campaigner surpassed 2,500 runs on home soil (2,577). He averages 47.72. Chandimal stitched a 232-run partnership with Mathews for the fourth wicket as both batters slammed centuries. Overall, Chandimal has compiled 5,402 runs from 77 Tests at 43.91. He has 15 tons and 25 fifties.

Naveed Zadran

A brilliant debut for Naveed Zadran

Naveed was exceptional on debut for Afghanistan as he returned with 4/83 in the first innings. He claimed the wickets of Nishan Madushka, Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Jayasuriya. Naveed's bouncer forced Chamika Gunasekara to retire out. Naveed was among the four Afghanistan players who made their Test debut in this match. He was the brightest spark among Afghanistan bowlers.

Ibrahim Zadran

Maiden Test century for Ibrahim Zadran

After scoring a duck in the first inning, Ibrahim was keen to make it big in his second outing. He showed great determination to hammer his maiden Test century. He stitched a 106-run stand with Noor followed by another crucial 108-run partnership with Rahmat. Ibrahim has amassed 476 runs from six Test matches at an average of 39.66 (50s: 3, 100: 1).

partnership

Ibrahim was involved in two important partnerships

Ibrahim and Noor added 106 runs together. They registered the highest opening partnership for Afghanistan in this format. They surpassed the previous best of 53 runs between Ibrahim and Javed Ahmadi against WI in 2019. Ibrahim stitched a 108-run partnership with Rahmat for the second wicket. This became the second-highest second-wicket stand for Afghanistan in Test cricket.

Prabath Jayasuriya

Prabath Jayasuriya claims seventh Test fifer

Jayasuriya was the pick of SL's bowlers in the second innings as he scalped 5/107. He ran through the Afghanistan batting lineup by dismissing Ibrahim, Shahidi, Qais Ahmed, Zia, and Naveed. Notably, this is his seventh Test fifer and all of them have come on home soil. He has amassed 67 wickets in 10 Tests at 26.17, 63 wickets have come in SL.