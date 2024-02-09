Azmatullah Omarzai slammed a gritty ODI ton against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai shines with maiden ODI hundred: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

What's the story Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai showed great determination during his knock against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Pallekele. Omarzai, who had smashed four fifties in ODI cricket, finally scored his maiden century in this format. The all-rounder brought up his century in 89 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries and two maximums. Afghanistan were 258/5 when he hammered his maiden ODI ton.

Stats

500 runs for Omarzai in ODI cricket

With this exceptional knock, Omarzai completed 500 runs from 23 matches at an average above 44. He has hammered four fifties to go alongside his maiden ODI century. Omarzai's previous highest score of 97* came against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. With the ball, he has claimed 13 wickets in this format. Omarzai has returned with two wickets against SL.