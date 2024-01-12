Kusal Mendis registers his 27th ODI fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:01 am Jan 12, 202412:01 am

Mendis slammed nine fours and a six in his 66* (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka ODI cricket team captain Kusal Mendis hammered a sensational 66*-run knock in the third and final ODI versus Zimbabwe at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Wanindu Hasaranga's brilliant spell of 7/19 saw Zimbabwe get bowled out for 96 after rain curtailed the game to 27 overs a side. Mendis dictated the chase and helped SL (97/2) win by eight wickets. Here's more.

Mendis strikes at 129.41

Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando early on for a duck before Mendis took over. He let his intentions known from the beginning and played an aggressive brand of cricket. He smashed his first ODI fifty as captain. He shared a pivotal 73-run stand alongside Shevon Daniel, who consumed 28 balls for his 12. Mendis faced 51 balls and struck at 129.41.

Mendis hammers his 14th ODI fifty on home soil

Mendis slammed nine fours and a six, racing to 3,638 runs at 32.77. Mendis owns three tons and 27 fifties. Playing his 17th ODI versus Zimbabwe, Mendis has amassed 443 runs at 36.91 (50s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 53 home ODIs, Mendis owns 1,780 runs at 38.69. He hammered his 14th fifty (100s: 2). In Asia, he has 2,360 runs (50s: 19).

4,500 career runs in List A cricket

Mendis's 66* has taken him past the 4,500-run mark in List A cricket. He owns 4,501 runs at 31.25. Mendis clocked his 31st fifty in the 50-over format, besides clobbering 4 hundreds. His strike rate reads 86.29.

Sri Lanka won their seventh bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe

This was the eighth bilateral ODI series between the two nations and the Lankans have claimed their 7th win over Zimbabwe (7-1). Zimbabwe were off to a decent start before SL saw Hasaranga spin his web around. Hasaranga registered his career-best ODI figures to bowl Zimbabwe out in 22.5 overs. In response, Mendis led SL to a famous win.