Kraigg Brathwaite features in his 100th Test: Decoding stats
What's the story
West Indies batter Kraigg Brathwaite has etched his name in Test cricket history books. The veteran is featuring in his 100th Test match. The occasion comes as West Indies take on Australia in the 2nd Test at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada. Brathwaite had fallen cheaply in the 1st Test and will now look to make amends in his landmark appearance.
Do you know?
10th West Indian to play 100-plus Test matches
Brathwaite has become the 10th West Indian to play 100-plus Test matches. He joins the likes of Shivnarine Chanderpaul (164), Courtney Walsh (132), Brian Lara (130), Viv Richards (121), Desmond Haynes (116), Clive Lloyd (110), Gordon Greenidge (108), Chris Gayle (103) and Carl Hooper (102).
Runs
Breaking down the batter's Test stats
From 99 Tests, Brathwaite owns 5,953 runs at 32.83. He owns 12 hundreds and 31 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 48 home Tests, he has scored 2,860 runs at 33-plus (100s: 7, 50s: 13). In 47 away matches (home of opposition), he has 2,736 runs at 30.40 (100s: 4, 50s: 16). He owns 347 runs from 4 neutral venue matches (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Teams
2nd Test: A look at the playing XIs
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales. Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.