Kraigg Brathwaite features in his 100th Test: Decoding stats

West Indies batter Kraigg Brathwaite has etched his name in Test cricket history books. The veteran is featuring in his 100th Test match. The occasion comes as West Indies take on Australia in the 2nd Test at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada. Brathwaite had fallen cheaply in the 1st Test and will now look to make amends in his landmark appearance.