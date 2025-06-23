Head wants Australia to move on from WTC final loss
What's the story
Star Australian batter Travis Head has urged his team to move on quickly from their recent defeat against South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship Final. The Aussies suffered a five-wicket defeat at Lord's earlier this month. They are now gearing up for their new World Test Championship cycle with a three-match series against the West Indies starting Wednesday in Barbados.
Positive outlook
Focus on future challenges instead of dwelling on past defeats
Head is optimistic about the quick transition from the World Test Championship Final to the West Indies series. He believes it could be a good thing for his side. "There's added motivation to go out there and play well," Head was quoted as saying by the ICC. He acknowledged their poor performance against South Africa but stressed on focusing on future challenges instead of dwelling on past defeats.
Moving on
You have to move on: Head
Head stressed on the importance of moving forward and playing good cricket. He said, "As hard as that is, we play so much cricket and are so used to that but of course we care and of course it's not ideal but at the end of the day you can't change it so you have to move on." He added that they have had some time to reflect and prepare for this new Test series against West Indies.
Team changes
Steve Smith ruled out; Marnus Labuschagne dropped
Australia will miss the services of key batter Steve Smith in the first Test against West Indies. Smith is still recovering from a finger injury he picked up while fielding during Australia's loss in the World Test Championship Final. Former No.1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has also been dropped by the Aussies, with teenager Sam Konstas and fellow batter Josh Inglis named as their replacements for this match at Kensington Oval.