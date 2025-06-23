Head wants Australia to move on from WTC final loss

Star Australian batter Travis Head has urged his team to move on quickly from their recent defeat against South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship Final. The Aussies suffered a five-wicket defeat at Lord's earlier this month. They are now gearing up for their new World Test Championship cycle with a three-match series against the West Indies starting Wednesday in Barbados.

Positive outlook Focus on future challenges instead of dwelling on past defeats Head is optimistic about the quick transition from the World Test Championship Final to the West Indies series. He believes it could be a good thing for his side. "There's added motivation to go out there and play well," Head was quoted as saying by the ICC. He acknowledged their poor performance against South Africa but stressed on focusing on future challenges instead of dwelling on past defeats.

Moving on You have to move on: Head Head stressed on the importance of moving forward and playing good cricket. He said, "As hard as that is, we play so much cricket and are so used to that but of course we care and of course it's not ideal but at the end of the day you can't change it so you have to move on." He added that they have had some time to reflect and prepare for this new Test series against West Indies.