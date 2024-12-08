Summarize Simplifying... In short After a series of poor performances, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne turned his game around in the Adelaide Test, scoring a resilient 64 runs.

He attributed his comeback to self-assessment and technique adjustments, particularly focusing on his pre-ball setup.

His improved performance played a key role in Australia's 10-wicket victory, and he aims to maintain this momentum in the upcoming third Test.

Labuschagne scored a half-century in the second Test (Image Source: X/@marnus3cricket)

Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne reveals how he overcame poor form

By Rajdeep Saha 09:33 pm Dec 08, 202409:33 pm

What's the story Australian right-handed batter Marnus Labuschagne has opened up on the changes he made to his game to find his form again. Ahead of the second Test against India, Labuschagne was going through a lean patch. His woes were visible in the series opener at Perth Stadium where he succumbed to Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Performance rebound

Labuschagne's comeback in Adelaide Test

However, Labuschagne managed to bounce back amid the tough conditions at Adelaide Oval. After Australia lost Usman Khawaja early in their first innings, he scored a resilient 64 runs off 126 balls, including nine fours. The performance was a stark contrast from his earlier struggles and demonstrated his ability to adapt under pressure.

Game analysis

Labuschagne's self-assessment and technique adjustments

After the Perth Test, Labuschagne admitted his flaws. He told cricket.com.au, "At the end of the Perth Test, I knew I wasn't moving into the ball well. There were a lot of things I didn't like about how I played." Despite the struggles, he found positives in his ability to spend nearly 60 balls out in the middle. This self-assessment made him change his technique.

Strategy shift

Labuschagne's strategic changes and partnership

Labuschagne's 67-run partnership with Nathan McSweeney helped Australia gain momentum in the Adelaide Test. He revealed that he adjusted his head position and trigger movements, focusing more on his pre-ball setup for better alignment. "It was my pre-ball set-up and getting a better alignment there, getting my head pushing more forward," Labuschagne explained about his strategy shift.

Match impact

Labuschagne's contribution to Australia's victory

Labuschagne's improved performance helped Australia take a lead of 157 in their first innings, which eventually led them to a 10-wicket victory. His comeback not only marked a personal triumph but also played a crucial role in the team's success. As the third Test approaches on Sunday, December 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane, Labuschagne aims to maintain this momentum.

Form

Labuschagne's recent form ahead of the Adelaide Test

Ahead of the Adelaide Test, Labuschagne registered a solitary fifty in 10 innings. He scored 90 against New Zealand back in March 2024. Labuschagne's scores in his last 10 Test innings before Adelaide read 10, 1*, 3, 5, 1, 2, 90, 6, 2 and 3. He owned 123 runs from these 10 innings at a dismal 13.66. In December-January, during the Test series against Pakistan at home, Labuschagne managed 16, 2, 63, 4, 60 and 62* respectively.