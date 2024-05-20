Next Article

Labuschagne has over 4,000 Test runs (Source: X/@IPL)

Marnus Labuschagne races past 11,000 First-Class runs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:57 pm May 20, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Australia's batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne scored a brilliant hundred for Glamorgan in the ongoing County Championship Division Two match against Middlesex in Cardiff. This was Labuschagne's maiden assignment in the ongoing season and the Aussie star didn't disappoint. During the course, Labuschagne also went past 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He has been a run-machine in the format. Let's decode his stats.

Knock

A stunning effort from Labuschagne

Labuschagne missed out in the first innings and managed just 23 runs. Nevertheless, the right-handed batter brought out his A-game in the third innings as he made 111 off 200 balls with the help of 17 boundaries. Alongside fellow centurion Colin Ingram (105), he added 156 runs for the fourth wicket. Labuschagne eventually fell prey to leg-spinner Luke Hollman.

FC

11,000 FC runs for Labuschagne

Labuschagne touched the 11,500-run mark with his 98th run in the third innings. Playing his 149th game in the format, the star batter now has 11,013 runs at an average of 45-plus. The tally includes 31 centuries and 51 fifties with 215 being his best score. Notably, Labuschagne earned his maiden Test cap in October 2018.

County Championship

Ninth hundred in County Championship

Labuschagne has constantly made his bat talk for Glamorgan in the County Championship. This hundred has taken his run haul to 2,355 runs at an average of 56.07. Standing in his 27th championship game, Labuschagne now has nine tons. As mentioned, this was his maiden game in the ongoing First-Class season.

Tests

Over 4,000 runs in Tests

Coming to his stats at the highest level, Labuschagne boasts 4,114 runs in 50 Tests. He averages just below 50 in the format (49.56). The 29-year-old has 20 fifties besides 11 tons, out of which two were converted into double-tons. The batter has been a force to reckon with at home as nine of his 11 Test centuries have been recorded Down Under.

Summary

How has the ongoing game proceeded?

Glamorgan were folded for 183 while batting first. Tom Helm took four wickets. Mark Stoneman's 129 and Ryan Higgins's unbeaten 75 powered Middlesex to 383 in their first innings. Centurions Labuschagne and Ingram led the rescue operation for Glamorgan in the third innings. The team was 294/7 at stumps on Day 3. They currently own a 134-run lead.