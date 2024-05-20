Next Article

Harshal claimed 24 wickets across 14 games in IPL 2024 (Source: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

IPL: Bowlers with most wickets for PBKS in a season

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:17 pm May 20, 202401:17 pm

What's the story PBKS pacer Harshal Patel enjoyed a dream season in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) though his side finished ninth in the team standings. With 24 scalps, the fast bowler was the leading wicket-taker at the end of the league stage. Notably, this was his first year with the Mohali-based team. Let's decode PBKS bowlers with the most wickets in an IPL edition.

#4

Mohammed Shami - 20 wickets in 2020

Mohammed Shami was a wicket-taking machine during his stint with PBKS (2019-21). The ace pacer returned with 20 wickets across 14 wickets at 23 in the 2020 competition, which was held in UAE. His economy rate was 8.57. Shami lacked support as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (12) was the only other Punjab bowler with more than 11 wickets in the season.

#3

Kagiso Rabada - 23 wickets in 2022

The 2022 IPL marked Kagiso Rabada's debut for PBKS. The South African pacer breathed fire that season and claimed 23 wickets in just 13 matches at 17.65. His economy was 8.45 as the tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls. Overall, Rabada finished the season as the third-highest wicket-taker. This was the third season that saw the speedster claim 20-plus wickets.

#2

Andrew Tye - 24 wickets in 2018

Veteran Australian pacer Andrew Tye, who has been a limited-overs specialist, bagged the Purple Cap in 2018. He scalped 24 wickets across 14 matches at an average of 18.67 in that season. His economy was 8 as the tally includes three four-wicket hauls. Notably, Tye is the only bowler to claim the Purple Cap for Punjab.

#1

Harshal Patel - 24 wickets in 2024

Harshal has joined Tye at the top with 24 wickets across 14 games at 19.87. His economy of 9.73 is a bit on a higher side. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah (20) was the only other bowler to touch the 20-wicket mark in the league stage. Bumrah and Harshal also own the joint-most three-plus wicket-hauls in this regard (4). The latter went wicket-less just twice.