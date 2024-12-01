Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Australian cricketer Ian Redpath, known for his unique playing style and record-breaking runs, has passed away at 83.

Redpath, who scored his career-best 171 against England and made 14,993 First-Class runs, briefly retired to run an antique business before returning to the sport.

He was awarded an MBE in 1975, coached Victoria, and was inducted into the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame in 2023, leaving a lasting legacy in Australian cricket.

Ian Redpath played 66 Tests for Australia (Image source: X/@cricket.com.au)

Former Australian cricketer Ian Redpath passes away at 83

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:13 pm Dec 01, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricketer and legendary opener Ian Redpath has died at the age of 83. His international career lasted from 1964 to 1976, during which he represented Australia in 66 Test matches and five ODIs. Redpath made his Test debut against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), scoring a brilliant 97 runs before being bowled out by Joe Partridge.

Career journey

Redpath's career highlights and post-retirement pursuits

Redpath's maiden Test century was in February 1969 against the West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where he scored a commendable 132 in the second innings. His career-best was 171 against England at Perth in 1970. Despite a successful cricketing career, Redpath retired early to focus on his antique business in Geelong. However, he returned to cricket a year later to play World Series Cricket for two seasons.

Style and achievements

Redpath's unique playing style and records

Redpath was famous for his unorthodox playing style, mostly playing straight with a short pick-up, mostly off the back foot. He also holds the record for scoring the most runs off an over by an Australian. In a 1969-70 match against Orange Free State, he scored 32 runs (four sixes and two fours) off Neil Rosendorff. Meanwhile, Redpath finished with 4,737 Test runs at 43.45 (100s: 8, 50s: 31). Overall, he made 14,993 First-Class runs at 41.99.

Legacy

Redpath's legacy and honors in Australian cricket

In 1975, Redpath was awarded an MBE and went on to coach Victoria. He was inducted into the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame in January 2023. The next year, Geelong Cricket Club renamed their scoreboard in his honor. "Ian was a much loved and revered figure and everyone in Australian cricket will be enormously saddened by his passing," said Mike Baird, chair of Cricket Australia.