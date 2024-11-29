BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Harmanpreet Kaur unveil new ODI jersey
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah and Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, have unveiled the new One Day International (ODI) jersey. The ceremony was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The Indian team will wear this new attire for their upcoming series against West Indies, starting December 22 in Baroda.
Harmanpreet expresses excitement over new jersey
Harmanpreet was excited about the new ODI jersey when it was unveiled. In a video shared by BCCI, she said, "It's an honor to unveil the jersey today and I'm really happy that we are the first one who is going to wear this jersey against West Indies team." She added, "Really like the look. It's looking really beautiful."
Team India's upcoming matches in new jersey
The Indian team's next assignment will be against West Indies and Ireland. The West Indies series will comprise three ODIs and as many T20Is, to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. India will then take on Ireland in three one-dayers at Rajkot in January. These ODI series are part of the ICC Women's Championship, a qualification platform for next year's ODI World Cup in India.