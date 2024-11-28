Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy is in jeopardy due to security concerns amid political unrest.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a hybrid hosting model, a first for the country since 1996.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a hybrid hosting model, a first for the country since 1996.

The final decision may be determined in the upcoming ICC meeting, with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi advocating for equal consideration despite India's reluctance to participate if the tournament is held in Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently going through political turmoil

Pakistan may lose 2025 Champions Trophy hosting rights: Here's why

What's the story The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which is to be hosted by Pakistan, may be moved out of the country amid its continuing political turmoil, reported IANS. This comes after the Sri Lanka A side pulled out of their last two 50-over games against Pakistan A in the country. The International Cricket Council (ICC) will soon discuss the tournament's schedule in a virtual meeting.

Hybrid model

Security concerns may lead to hybrid hosting model

The prospect of the Champions Trophy being shifted out of Pakistan has been aggravated by security concerns from a few participating countries. To address these concerns, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling a hybrid hosting model for the tournament. It would be a major departure for Pakistan, which hasn't hosted an ICC event since 1996.

Unrest impact

Political unrest heightens security concerns in Pakistan

The ongoing political unrest in Pakistan, fueled by supporters of former Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan, has resulted in a security lockdown in the capital. This has further complicated plans to host the Champions Trophy. India's decision to not participate in the tournament if held across the border, has only added to these complications.

Meeting significance

ICC's meeting may finalize Champions Trophy's fate

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has hinted that ICC's meeting might seal the Champions Trophy's fate. He said, "There's no use of the ICC meeting on November 29." "It (the political unrest) will have a huge side effect (on the Champions Trophy decision)... In the end, what will happen is either Pakistan has to agree to a hybrid model or the tournament altogether will be taken away."

Equality emphasis

PCB chairman insists on equality in decision-making

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently stressed that any decision on hosting the Champions Trophy should be taken on "equality." He also confirmed that India had not submitted any written objections to Pakistan hosting the event. Despite these hurdles, Naqvi is determined to get the best for Pakistan. Notably, the Pakistan cricket board has been against hosting the tournament in a hybrid style, where India can play their matches in the UAE.