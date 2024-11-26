Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a recent slump in form, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has received strong backing from coach McDonald and captain Cummins.

Labuschagne's form is a major concern for Australia (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia coach backs Marnus Labuschagne to regain form against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:43 pm Nov 26, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has backed Marnus Labuschagne to come out of his slump. This comes after a poor outing by Labuschagne in Australia's 295-run defeat against India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Although McDonald didn't confirm if the same XI would take the field in Adelaide, he admitted Labuschagne's dip is a major concern for the team.

Performance dip

Labuschagne's form a concern for Australia

Once a key player in Australia's batting lineup, Labuschagne has been struggling with his form. He has only managed to score 123 runs in his last 10 Test innings, averaging a disappointing 13.66. His performance in Perth was especially concerning as he was dismissed for just two and three runs in the two innings, contributing to India's dominance over the Australian top order.

Coach's faith

McDonald confident in Labuschagne's potential

Despite his current struggles, McDonald is still confident that Labuschagne can find his top form. He said, "When he's at his best, he's shown great intent at the crease." The coach also mentioned that such phases are common in players' careers and expressed confidence in Labuschagne being the player they need when at his best.

Technical analysis

Labuschagne's technique under scrutiny

Labuschagne's technique and footwork have been questioned after his recent outings. His struggles were on display in Perth, where he fell twice to Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah. However, despite these criticisms, McDonald is sure Labuschagne will be given every chance to work on his game. "The mindset and technical aspects are always a combination of factors," McDonald explained, confident Labuschagne will turn things around.

Squad adjustments

McDonald addresses potential squad changes

McDonald also spoke about the possibility of changes in the squad if Labuschagne's form continues to dip. He noted the depth in domestic cricket with the likes of Brendan Doggett making their mark in the Australia A series. However, he stressed that their team is built on confidence in Labuschagne's ability to find his form. "We have enough players banging down the door. We've got ample players who are in form, but we're confident in Marnus," McDonald said.

Captain's backing

Cummins supports Labuschagne ahead of Adelaide Test

Australia's captain Pat Cummins also backed Labuschagne, hinting at no changes in the team for the Adelaide Test. He emphasized Labuschagne's dedication in training and his search for marginal gains. Cummins also noted that Labuschagne has a good record in pink ball Tests, which could be a good omen for the upcoming match in Adelaide. "But he's done it before over here. He's got a very good pink ball record," said Cummins.