Australia's Nathan McSweeney gears up for 'unique' Bumrah challenge
Promising Australian cricketer Nathan McSweeney is all set to take on India's spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. The 25-year-old right-hander will be making his debut in the first match of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, starting on November 22. Ahead of this big occasion, he has been analyzing Bumrah's unorthodox bowling style and rhythm through videos, as part of his preparation.
McSweeney's strategy to tackle Bumrah's bowling
McSweeney has admitted that replicating Bumrah's unique bowling action in practice is a difficult task. But he is still committed to mentally preparing himself for the series. "I'll definitely dive a lot deeper into it when I get to Perth, but I can't help myself," he said on SEN radio. "I'm just trying to visualize how I'm going to go about it."
McSweeney's journey to Australian Test squad
Having had a stellar domestic season and impressive outings for Australia A, McSweeney has earned his spot in Australia's 13-player squad. He is set to open the batting with Usman Khawaja. His recent brilliant outing in the Sheffield Shield, where he is fifth among leading scorers, has only made his case stronger. "In the last month or so I really feel like I'm batting the best I ever have," he revealed.
McSweeney's approach to Test cricket
McSweeney is cognizant of the challenges of Test cricket and the peculiar demands of opening in such high-stakes conditions. His game plan is simple: "Decision-making is the most important thing for my game. Being an opening batter, it's making sure I'm leaving the ball well and making the bowlers bowl to me." He also hopes to spend time at the crease, taking each match session by session.
McSweeney's selection over other openers
McSweeney was preferred over specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Sam Konstas. "We are just really thrilled with Nathan's game. I think over the last 12 to 15 months, we have seen a player whose growth is on a great trajectory," Chairman of selectors George Bailey said. "He is a very organized, composed player at the crease and he's got a game that will really suit Test cricket."