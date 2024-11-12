Summarize Simplifying... In short Deepak Chahar, a key player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is optimistic about being picked by the team in the 2025 mega auction.

Despite not being retained by CSK, Chahar, who is the team's second-highest wicket-taker, believes his powerplay prowess will earn him a spot.

If not, he's keen to play for his home team, Rajasthan Royals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chahar has an impressive record with CSK (Image source: X/@IPL)

Deepak Chahar confident of CSK's bid in IPL 2025 auction

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:32 am Nov 12, 202411:32 am

What's the story Deepak Chahar, the pace-bowling all-rounder who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2018, is hopeful about his future with the franchise. Despite not being retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Chahar is confident that his performance will be acknowledged and appreciated by the franchise. He said so in an interview with The Times of India.

Performance review

Chahar's impressive track record with CSK

Notably, Chahar has an impressive record with CSK, having played 76 of his IPL 81 matches for the team and being their fifth-highest wicket-taker of all time. Since joining the franchise in 2018, he has become their second-highest wicket-taker, behind Ravindra Jadeja by two wickets. This is particularly impressive since Chahar missed out on the entire 2022 season. "I think they will bid for me again. I would like to don the yellow jersey again," Chahar said.

Aspirations

Chahar's powerplay prowess and future aspirations

Chahar has been phenomenal with the new ball in powerplays, a period where only Trent Boult has taken more wickets than him in the past six years. He said, "I have proved how valuable I can be in limiting runs in that phase of the game." If CSK don't bid for him at IPL 2025 mega auction, Chahar wants to play for his home state team Rajasthan Royals.

Retention strategy

CSK's retention strategy for IPL 2025

For IPL 2025, CSK has retained Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. The franchise now has a remaining purse of ₹55 crore for the mega auction. Despite not being on this list, Chahar remains hopeful about his future with the team. He stated confidently that he believes CSK will bid for him again in the auction.