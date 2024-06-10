Next Article

Decoding Shivam Dube's struggles in T20s since May 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:28 pm Jun 10, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Runs have dried up for Shivam Dube, who was among the notable inclusions in India's squad for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. While he returned unbeaten on 0 in India's opener against Ireland, the southpaw managed three of nine balls in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. Here we decode Dube's lean patch in T20 cricket since May 2024.

Poor show after India's squad announcement

Dube was sensational for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the initial half of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The same seemingly propelled selectors to hand him a T20 World Cup call-up. India's squad for the mega tournament was announced on April 30. Dube has featured in eight innings since then and hasn't touched the 25-run mark even once.

Decoding his poor run

Dube bagged back-to-back ducks in his first two outings after India's squad announcement. 21, 18, 7, 14, 0*, and 3 read his next six scores. His dip in form was among the major reasons behind CSK's ouster from the playoff race. Notably, Dube made it to India's 15-member squad ahead of Rinku Singh, who has earned a reputation for being a formidable finisher.

Sensational run in initial half of IPL

As mentioned, the CSK batter enjoyed a terrific run in the first half of IPL 2024. 34*, 51, 18, 45, 28, 66, 3, 66*, and 39 read his scores in IPL 2024 before April 30. Dube was destructive in most of these knocks as his overall strike rate in IPL 2024 was 162.29 despite his dip in form later on.

Alternatives for Dube

Notably, there is no like-for-like replacement for Dube in India's bench. Though Rinku is with the squad, he is among the reserve players and can only come in if someone from the main squad gets injured. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a top contender to replace Dube in the XI. The former can take the opening spot, allowing Virat Kohli to return to number three.

Here are Dube's overall T20 numbers

Having played 138 T20 games, Dube has raced to 2,673 runs at 30.37 as his strike rate reads 142.02. He owns 13 half-centuries in the format as he has also tallied 1264 sixes. 279 of his runs have come in 21 T20Is for India at 34.87. His strike rate at the highest level reads 138.80. Dube has three T20I fifties under his belt.