Next Article

Kedar Jadhav played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India

Kedar Jadhav retires from all forms of cricket: Details here

By Parth Dhall 06:57 pm Jun 03, 202406:57 pm

What's the story Kedar Jadhav, who represented India in white-ball cricket, has announced his retirement from all formats. The 39-year-old announced the same through a post on his social media handles. Jadhav last featured in the 2024 Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra in the match against Vidarbha. Having piled up a mountain of runs across the domestic circuit, Jadhav represented India in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is.

Twitter Post

Jadhav's official post on X

International

Jadhav slammed two ODI tons

Jadhav made a significant mark at the highest level. He made his international debut in November 2014 against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter featured in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, having slammed 1,389 and 122 runs, respectively. He owns two ODI tons. Jadhav was also a handy part-time spinner. He picked up 27 wickets in 50-overs cricket with his peculiar side-arm action.

Selection

Last international match in 2020

Although Jadhav emerged as a batting all-rounder, his stocks plunged after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He last played an international in February 2020 against New Zealand. Jadhav fell out of favor with the selectors due to a dip in form and fitness issues. He featured in the next two Indian Premier League seasons for Chennai Super Kings (2020) and Hyderabad Sunrisers (2021).

Domestic

His incredible domestic numbers

Jadhav has been a stalwart in India's domestic circuit. He bows out with 6,100 runs in 87 First-Class games at an average of 48.03. The tally includes 17 tons and 23 half-centuries. He set several records with his 327-run knock in the 2012/13 Ranji Trophy. Notably, Jadhav also scored 5,520 and 2,592 runs in List A and T20 cricket, respectively.

Moments

Some memorable knocks of Jadhav

Jadhav's second ODI ton powered India to an uncanny win against England in 2017 in Pune. He slammed a 76-ball 120 as India chased down 351. Jadhav and Virat Kohli added 200 runs. Jadhav played a similar knock against Australia in 2019 at MCG when India were reduced to 113/3 while chasing 231. He added an unbeaten century stand with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

IPL

Over 1,200 runs in IPL

Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has been part of CSK, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and SRH. He slammed 1,208 runs from 95 IPL games at 22.37. His tally includes four half-centuries. In 2018, Jadhav made headlines due to his winning shot for CSK against Mumbai Indians in the high-profile and famous opening game.