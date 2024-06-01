Next Article

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli depart for T20 World Cup

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli snapped ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

By Isha Sharma 10:11 am Jun 01, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, as they prepared to depart for New York for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The couple was reportedly accompanied by their children, Vamika and newborn son Akaay. This trip follows Kohli's recent participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Public eye

Sharma's recent public appearances and family life

Sharma has been in the spotlight following her attendance at the IPL 2024 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). A video of a tense-looking Sharma watching the match, which RCB lost, went viral. On the personal front, the couple welcomed their second child, son Akaay on February 15, 2024. Their first child, daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. They have maintained strict privacy for their kids.

Twitter Post

Career

Fans are awaiting Sharma's return to movies

While Kohli has been active on the 22 yards, uncertainty abounds about Sharma's films. After giving birth to Akaay in London, Sharma has been making limited public appearances. Her last full-fledged film appearance was in 2018's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, she has shot for Netflix's biographical sports drama Chakda 'Xpress, but the film's release has been stuck in limbo.