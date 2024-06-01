Next Article

Box office: 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' debuts with ₹7cr haul

By Tanvi Gupta 09:57 am Jun 01, 2024

What's the story Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi was released theatrically on Friday. Directed by Sharan Sharma, this romantic sports drama bowled over critics, audiences, and cricket fans alike, garnering mixed to positive reviews and surpassing box office expectations. The film spins the tale of a couple deeply passionate about former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, weaving their love story into the world of cricket.

Collection

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' hit it out of the park

Per Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹7cr on its first day. In comparison, Rao's previous film, Srikanth—released on May 10, and still playing in theaters—had earned ₹2.25cr on its opening day. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi performed exceptionally well in national multiplex chains, benefiting massively from its release on Cinema Lovers' Day, where tickets were priced between ₹99 and ₹199. The movie enjoyed an overall 56.15% occupancy for Hindi shows, with a significant number of viewers opting for night screenings.

Competition

New releases face stiff competition from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Released alongside Mr. & Mrs. Mahi on Friday were Divya Khossla Kumar's Savi, directed by Abhinay Deo, and the children's action-animation film Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan. Savi had a sluggish start, pulling in just ₹1.75cr, while Chhota Bheem managed a modest ₹65 lakh. This year has been tough for the Hindi film industry, but there's a glimmer of hope that the strong box office performance of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi could spark a revival.

Plot overview

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi': A tale of cricket and dreams

Following their successful 2021 collaboration on the comedy horror Roohi, Kapoor and Rao reunite for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film's storyline revolves around a passionate cricketer, portrayed by Kapoor, who steps onto the cricket field with her husband's support, played by Rao. When his aspirations of joining the national Indian cricket team are dashed, he becomes her coach, embarking on a journey of determination and teamwork. Read our review here.

Behind the scenes

Production journey and cast of 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'

The film's production began in 2021, with shooting commencing in May 2022 and concluding in May 2023. Kapoor reportedly underwent a rigorous training period of around 104 days for her role as a cricketer, during which she also sustained injuries. The film also features Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Arjit Taneja in significant roles. The script was co-written by director Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra.