'Devara' is slated for October 10 release

Postponed! Jr. NTR's 'Devara' gets new release date

By Aikantik Bag 04:46 pm Feb 16, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Jr. NTR is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars in Telugu films and his stardom grew by folds after the worldwide success of RRR. His next film Devara Part 1 has been in the buzz and on Friday, the makers revealed that the movie's release has been postponed to October. Earlier it was slated for an April 5 release.

Release

Release date and cast of the film

The actor took to social media and dropped a new poster featuring himself in a fierce avatar. The movie is slated to release on October 10. The previously released glimpse received a massive response and fans are awaiting another blockbuster. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by NTR's Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva.

