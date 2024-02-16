Shakira's first album in 7 years is coming

Shakira is back with an album after 7 years

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:44 pm Feb 16, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Colombian superstar Shakira is making a comeback with Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), her 12th studio album, set to drop on March 22. It's going to be her first music album in seven years since 2017's El Dorado. Shakira has described the album as an "alchemical process," reflecting her personal growth and transformation. The title is inspired by the empowering lyrics from her previous release, Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53. Here's all about it.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last year, Shakira topped the charts with her single Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53. The song, which was released after her ugly breakup with footballer Gerard Piqué, had "I was out of your league, that's why you're with someone just like you," as part of its chorus. Throughout her career, she has delivered eight top 10 albums on the Top Latin Albums chart, with six bagging the number one position, including Dónde Están los Ladrones.

About the album

Album features collaborations and previously released singles

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran has a total of 16 tracks, including eight brand-new numbers, seven songs that were previously released singles, and a remix. The album boasts collaborations with artists like Karol G, Bizarrap, Manuel Turizo, and Rauw Alejandro, showcasing Shakira's versatility as a singer and her ability to transcend musical boundaries. Her latest work will also mark her vinyl debut. It'll offer fans four distinct artwork editions.

More on her professional front

Shakira reflected on personal growth and journey as a woman

At Billboard's Woman of the Year ceremony in 2023, Shakira talked about her journey as a woman, emphasizing the importance of self-love. She said, "This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman. It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

Balancing between personal and professional lives

Balancing motherhood and career as a global superstar

In a recent interview with Billboard, Shakira opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her career as a global superstar. As a single mother to two sons, she discussed the complexities of juggling as a parent while managing her music career. She spoke about being a mother while also trying to look after her family, financially.