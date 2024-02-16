Dakota Johnson starrer 'Madame Web' was released in cinema halls on Friday

What's the story Marvel Studios's latest offering is Dakota Johnson starrer Madame Web, based on Marvel Comics by the same name. Unlike other superhero films, this movie runs low on action but high on predictability. It wouldn't be wrong to say that it isn't only the weakest Spider-Man (or Women, in this regard) movie, but also a dull Marvel movie, despite Johnson's great efforts to save it.

#1

The web of future visions and lives at threat

Cassandra/Cassie Webb (Johnson) gets visionary powers to see the future after a near-death experience. She envisions that the lives of three teenage girls - Julia (Sydney Sweeney), Anya (Isabela Merced), and Mattie (Celeste O'Connor) are in danger because of Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) who wants to kill them before they kill him. She then begins her journey to save them, eventually discovering her superpowers.

#2

Johnson has tried hard to save this failing movie

Johnson is the biggest factor that works in the film. Whether as a paramedic or the titular character, she fits the role best and performs it with conviction. Sweeney, Merced, and O'Connor as supporting cast didn't have much to do except land themselves in trouble each time as overenthusiastic teenagers. Rahim, the bad boy of the movie, barely gets any dialogue to deliver.

#3

Bogged down by its writing

Imagine a villain, who has all the powers that make him strong, including the fact that he can poison a person just by his touch, getting defeated by a billboard falling on him. Doesn't click, right? Well, that's exactly what happens in Madame Web, showing the weakness in writing. Also what doesn't work is how slow-paced it is, especially in the first half.

#4

It works in bits and pieces

SJ Clarkson, who is credited with acclaimed series like Dexter and Succession, has made it sort of entertaining but not what you'd expect from her otherwise. The film is also humorous on occasions (Johnson trying to crawl like a web is one of the funniest scenes), but that's it. Another positive aspect is that we get to see a young Uncle Ben (Adam Scott).

#5

Not worth wasting your time upon

Madame Web is a prequel to all the Spidey movies, showing us how the powers of Spider-Man originated. It also shows the journey of Cassie from a normal paramedic to becoming Madame Web. It falls behind Marvel's last all-female-led movie, The Marvels, which was released in November in terms of quality. Would I recommend watching it in theaters? No. Verdict: 2/5 stars.