Here's how recently released South films are performing commercially

Box office collection: 'Hanu-Man' falls, 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' continues to struggle

By Isha Sharma 10:32 am Feb 01, 202410:32 am

What's the story January was a particularly significant month for the South Indian film industry, with superstars such as Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Mahesh Babu releasing a movie each. Teja Sajja emerged as the year's first surprise with his mythological superhero action film Hanu-Man, thus laying the foundation of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Here's how all the major recent South Indian films are performing commercially.

Hanu-Man has solidified itself as the clear favorite of moviegoers out of all the Sankranti clashes (Guntur Kaaram, Ayaalan, Captain Miller, Merry Christmas). After a remarkable run, it has finally started to slow down, with its Wednesday earnings around Rs. 1.85cr (early estimates). Its total collection is Rs. 178.7cr. Directed by Prasanth Varma, it will soon spawn a sequel titled JaiHanuman.

Babu's action-drama Guntur Kaaram has performed decently at the ticket windows, though it has been in a downward spiral for the past few days. On Wednesday, it made Rs. 34L (early estimates), and its total haul stands at Rs. 123.93cr. The supporting cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Easwari Rao, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others. Trivikram Srinivas helmed it.

Malaikottai Vaaliban was an ambitious project for Mohanlal, but unfortunately, it failed to woo the audience. Both critics and audiences have labeled it dragged and overlong, and despite Mohanlal's star power, the film has not been able to mint money. On Wednesday, it made Rs. 51 lakh (early estimates), taking its total to Rs. 12.51cr. It's directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam).

Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi film Ayalaan—directed by R Ravikumar—is another addition to the list of latest South Indian releases. Per Sacnilk, it minted Rs. 22 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday, and overall, its total collections are Rs. 48.54cr. The makers have also announced its sequel Ayalaan 2. The supporting cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar, among others.