Hanu-Man's unyielding box office success

Box office: 'Hanu-Man's impressive streak continues on Day 19

By Tanvi Gupta 10:29 am Jan 31, 202410:29 am

What's the story Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man—released across India on January 12—is continuing its remarkable run at the box office. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the Telugu superhero film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, marking the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty in pivotal roles. On Monday, it garnered Rs. 2.05cr across all languages and added another Rs. 2cr on Day 19.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Even with tough competition from films like Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, Captain Miller, and Merry Christmas, Hanu-Man has stood out as the clear winner. In contrast, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram had a strong start, crossing the Rs. 100cr milestone in its first week. However, the film witnessed a significant decline, earning just Rs. 33 lakh on its 19th day, resulting in a domestic total of Rs. 123.56cr.

Box office

'Hanu-Man's worldwide collections stand at Rs. 260.61cr

As reported by Sacnilk, Hanu-Man earned an estimated Rs. 2cr in India, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs. 176.75cr on Day 19 (Tuesday). The film achieved an overall 21.28% Telugu occupancy on the same day. The movie's worldwide gross total stands at Rs. 260.61cr, with its overseas business reaching Rs. 54cr gross. Hanu-Man has broken the $5M mark in the US, becoming the fifth Telugu movie to achieve this feat and the first at regular ticket prices.

Sequel

Varma previously revealed sequel to 'Hanu-Man,' titled 'Jai Hanuman'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Varma shared his thoughts on the film's success, saying, "The box-office numbers are something we never expected or aimed at. This will help me make one more film." Previously, Varma announced his next project, Jai Hanuman, during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The film, serving as a follow-up to Hanu-Man, will center on Lord Hanuman, departing from Sajja's Hanumanthu, a youth with the deity's powers.

Streaming details

'Hanu-Man's OTT release date

As Hanu-Man continues its solid theatrical run in its third week, reports indicate that the makers have set March 2 as the OTT release date, with the film expected to stream on ZEE5. An official confirmation is still awaited. Notably, the film has surpassed the Hindi collections of KGF, securing the ninth spot on the list of highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Films. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds the top spot with Rs. 511cr, followed by KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR.