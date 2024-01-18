Box office collection: 'Captain Miller' holds the fort against 'Ayalaan'

Box office collection: 'Captain Miller' holds the fort against 'Ayalaan'

By Aikantik Bag 11:04 am Jan 18, 2024

'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' box office collections

Sankranti weekend is one of the most sought-after release windows for South Indian film producers. In Tamil cinema, two big projects—Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan locked horns at the box office. The commercial clash has been neck to neck with the action drama having the upper hand; whereas, the sci-fi comedy film has momentum on its side.

'Captain Miller': Marching toward Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Arun Matheswaran directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 38.43 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews for its layered storytelling and Dhanush's performance has been praised by all. The cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Vinoth Kishan, and Sundeep Kishan, among others.

'Ayaalan': Interesting weekend ahead for the film

Ayaalan has been the perfect breather amid a plethora of actioners. The sci-fi comedy received good responses from critics too. The industry tracker Sacnilk stated that the film earned Rs. 5.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 33.1 crore in India. The cast includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar, among others.