Box-office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' surpasses Rs. 100cr; 'Hanu-Man' stands tall

By Aikantik Bag 10:59 am Jan 18, 202410:59 am

'Guntur Kaaram' and 'Hanu-Man' box office collections

Telugu film industry is one of the most commercially viable industries in India and the year 2024 ha been started with a bang. The Sankranti weekend marked the clash of biggies and among them, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man have been on a money-minting spree. The festive week has served as the much needed boost for the makers.

Exciting weekend ahead for the film

Babu's masala entertainer has been at the top as it has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial earned Rs. 7 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 100.95 crore in India. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

Inching closer to the Rs. 100 crore mark

Sajja's Hanu-Man, on the other hand, has been showing impressive hold on weekdays. The film has been raking in higher than Guntur Kaaram and might surpass its overall collection soon. Industry tracker Sacnilk stated that the mythological actioner earned Rs. 11.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 80.46 crore in India. The movie is helmed by Prasanth Varma.