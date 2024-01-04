Ravi Teja's 'Eagle' eyeing for Republic Day weekend release: Report

By Aikantik Bag 04:30 pm Jan 04, 2024

'Eagle' is currently slated for January 12 release

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up for his next actioner titled Eagle. The Karthik Gattamneni directorial was set for a January 12 release but new reports suggest that the makers are about to postpone the release. Reportedly, the makers want to pull out from the already crowded Sankranti race and are aiming to release the film on the Republic Day weekend.

Dil Raju's Producers Council meeting influenced the decision

A recent FilmBeat article revealed that the decision to move Eagle's release date was influenced by a Producers Council meeting led by Dil Raju. However, the makers have not confirmed anything yet. The council asked producers to withdraw their films from the Sankranti race in exchange for guaranteed single release dates in the future. This strategy aims to prevent an overcrowded festive season and improve box office results for all movies involved.

Big releases in Sankranti 2024

Eagle is the second collaboration between Teja and Gattamneni, following their 2022 film Dhamaka. The star-studded cast features Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Ajay Ghosh, Navdeep, Madhubala, and more in significant roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla through People Media Factory, Eagle boasts music by DavZanD, cinematography by Karm Chawla and Kamil Plocki, and editing by Uthara. Sankranti releases include Dhanush's Captain Miller, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, and Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav.