Jan 18, 2024

Salaar emerged to be one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2023 and ended the year with a bang. The actioner reinstated Rebel Star Prabhas on his box office throne as it has already earned Rs. 700 crore globally. Currently, it has slowed down at the box office with Sankranti releases and is about to end its commercial run soon.

Aiming for commercial boost on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 20 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 404.87 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Shruti Haasan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

