What's the story Kanneganti Brahmanandam is an icon in Telugu cinema, excelling not only as an actor-comedian but also as a painter and impersonator. He holds a Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, featuring in over 857 films (till 2010)! A Padma Shri awardee, Brahmanandam's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. On his 68th birthday, let's revisit his finest comedy movies.

In this action-comedy, Mahesh Babu portrays IPS Ajay Kumar, supported by the versatile Brahmanandam, who plays three distinct characters: Padmasri, Singapore Rajeswara Rao, and Champak Seth. The film centers around Ajay navigating a complex plot involving his father's political ambitions. Director Sreenu Vaitla weaves humor into the storyline, relying on Brahmanandam's comedic prowess to keep audiences engaged until the protagonist fulfills his mission.

In Naayak—directed by VV Vinayak—Brahmanandam showcased his impeccable comedic timing in a significant role as Ram Charan's uncle. The movie, featuring Charan in a dual role, also starred Amala Paul and Kajal Aggarwal in supporting roles, with Thaman S handling the music composition. Brahmanandam's presence brought a breath of fresh air, and even in a supporting role, he shined through with his comedic antics.

Brahmanandam collaborated once again with Babu in Aagadu, portraying the role of Delhi Suri. In addition to Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonu Sood, Rajendra Prasad, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Nassar, Brahmanandam played a crucial role, earning it a special place in his fans' hearts. Despite facing challenges at the box office, Aagadu gained recognition for its music and tracks—marking the 50th movie of music director Thaman S.

Race Gurram, the Telugu action entertainer, features Brahmanandam as Inspector Kill Bill Pandey. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film sees him as one of the pivotal members of a team of frustrated police officers who under the guidance of Lucky (Allu Arjun) take down the corrupt Maddali Shiva Reddy (Ravi Kishan). For his role, Brahmanandam won the Best Comedian Nandi Award in 2014.

Keedaa Cola—helmed by Tharun Bhascker—is a humor-packed film that showcases an impressive cast of Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, and Brahmanandam. The movie hit the theaters in November 2023 and received praise from critics. Even in a cameo role as Varadaraju, the protagonist's grandfather, Brahmanandam stole the show with his trademark stylized comedy, leaving the audience in fits of laughter. Stream it on Aha.