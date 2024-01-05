'The Railway Men,' 'The Romantics': Uday Chopra's productions

'The Railway Men,' 'The Romantics': Uday Chopra's productions

By Isha Sharma 10:41 am Jan 05, 2024

Happy birthday, Uday Chopra

Mohabbatein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Neal 'n' Nikki, and Dhoom franchise actor Uday Chopra is celebrating his 51st birthday on Friday. Best known for his role as the daydreamer Ali from the Dhoom movies, these days, Chopra is busy carrying forward the legacy of his family's production venture: Yash Raj Films. On his birthday, take a look at some projects he has produced/co-produced.

'The Longest Week'

YRF Entertainment—the Hollywood arm of Yash Raj Films—had its first release in the form of The Longest Week in 2014. Directed by Peter Glanz, it features notable Hollywood names such as Jason Bateman, Olivia Wilde, Tony Roberts, and Jenny Slate. "Conrad (Bateman) is helped by his old friend Dylan and returns the favor by falling for Dylan's girlfriend Beatrice (Wilde)," reads the IMDb plot.

'Grace of Monaco'

Grace of Monaco—which opened the Cannes Film Festival 2014—starred Nicole Kidman, Milo Ventimiglia, Tim Roth, Frank Langella, among others. The film earned the Mohabbatein actor an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Television Movie category at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards. The biographical drama film, directed by Olivier Dahan, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It's modeled on the life of Hollywood actor Grace Kelly.

'The Romantics'

The Romantics was a special project for Chopra since it narrated the story of his father Yash Chopra, his iconic films, his illustrious legacy, Yash Raj Films's contribution to Hindi cinema, among others. It also featured a rare (and first) on-screen interview by his elder brother and YRF scion Aditya Chopra. Chopra also appeared in this four-episode-long series released on Netflix in February 2023.

'The Railway Men'

Chopra's newest project as an executive producer was Netflix's four-episode-long miniseries The Railway Men: The Untold Story of 1984, headlined by Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan. Based on the horrors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the series was created by Shiv Rawail and was released on Netflix in November 2023 to generally positive reviews.