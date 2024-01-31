Best IMDb-rated BBC shows

'Sherlock' to 'Pride and Prejudice': Best IMDb-rated BBC shows

By Namrata Ganguly

What's the story With the rise of OTT platforms worldwide and the ease of access, the shows backed by British government-funded channel BBC have garnered global fans over the years. Not just for their British charm, but these dramas have earned acclaim for their compelling storytelling, stellar performances, and cultural impact. Here are IMDb-rated best shows that showcase the BBC's unparalleled contribution to television.

#1

'Sherlock' (2010-2017)- 9.1/10

Sherlock reinvents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective tales in a modern London setting. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the brilliant but eccentric Sherlock Holmes, alongside Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson. Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the series masterfully blends clever writing, intricate mysteries, and compelling character dynamics, redefining the legendary detective for a contemporary audience.

#2

'Only Fools and Horses' (1981-2003)- 9/10

Only Fools and Horses is a beloved British sitcom that chronicles the lives of the Trotter family, led by the optimistic but often misguided Derek "Del Boy" Trotter (David Jason). Set in South London, the series explores the family's comical attempts at making a fortune through various schemes. With its humor, memorable characters, and enduring appeal, the show remains a British television classic.

#3

'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)- 8.8/10

Peaky Blinders chronicles the Shelby crime family's ascent to power in post-World War I Birmingham. Led by the cunning Tommy Shelby, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, the series weaves through a complex tapestry of crime, politics, and family dynamics. With its compelling storytelling, period authenticity, and stellar performances, it has captivated audiences, establishing itself as a modern television classic.

#4

'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)- 8.8/10

Pride and Prejudice is a timeless period drama adapted from Jane Austen's classic novel. Set in the early 19th century, it follows the romantic entanglements of the Bennet family, particularly the headstrong Elizabeth Bennet and the aloof Mr. Darcy. With its sharp wit, social commentary, and enduring love story, this adaptation, starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, remains a beloved classic in television history.

#5

'Fawlty Towers' (1975-1979)- 8.8/10

Created by John Cleese and Connie Booth, Fawlty Towers is a comedic masterpiece that unfolds in the chaotic world of the Torquay-based hotel run by the irritable and inept Basil Fawlty (Cleese). This classic British sitcom features Cleese's impeccable timing and physical comedy as Basil navigates mishaps, eccentric guests, and his own short temper, making each episode a hilarious and enduring gem.