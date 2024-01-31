'Shang-Chi' actor Tony Leung's best movies

What's the story Labeled as a beloved icon of Hong Kong cinema, Tony Leung made his Hollywood debut with Marvel's 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor has delivered critically acclaimed performances in some iconic films with filmmaker Wong Kar-wai including In the Mood for Love, Happy Together, and Chungking Express, among others. Check out his best roles below.

'A City of Sadness' (1989)

In A City of Sadness, Leung delivers a mesmerizing performance that resonates with emotional depth. Portraying Wen-ching, Leung skillfully navigates the complexities of a family caught in the tumultuous period of post-World War II Taiwan. His nuanced portrayal captures the profound impact of political upheaval on personal lives, showcasing Leung's ability to convey the intricacies of human experience with haunting expertise.

'Bullet in the Head' (1990)

Leung's performance in John Woo's Bullet in the Head is an intense, visceral, and haunting portrayal of survival amidst war's brutality. As Ben, he skillfully conveys the psychological toll of conflict, navigating friendship and betrayal in the face of wartime atrocities. Before Leung's character decides to take vengeance into his own hands, he serves as the movie's moral compass.

'Happy Together' (1997)

Leung's performance in Wong's Happy Together is a tour de force of emotional complexity. Leung and Leslie Cheung play the roles of Lai Yiu-fai and Ho Po-wing, a gay couple. His portrayal of a man grappling with love and heartbreak is raw and authentic as he navigates the tumultuous relationship dynamics. Leung's nuanced performance showcases his unparalleled talent for conveying profound emotional landscapes.

'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Leung's performance in Wong's In the Mood for Love is a masterclass in subtlety and emotional nuance. As Chow Mo-wan, the lovestruck journalist and neighbor, he conveys a quiet yearning and restrained passion amid unspoken desires. Leung's portrayal is characterized by poignant glances and nuanced gestures as the film explores love and loss, making him an integral part of the cinematic masterpiece.

'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Leung delivers a standout performance in the commercial and critical hit film Lust, Caution. Portraying Mr. Yee, a flawed yet bold character working as a special agent in 1930s Hong Kong, he embodies the enigmatic and conflicted character with a magnetic intensity. The actor captures the tension and intrigue of the espionage thriller as the film explores desire, deception, and political intrigue.