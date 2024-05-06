Next Article

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor confirms relationship with director Sharan Sharma

By Tanvi Gupta 05:47 pm May 06, 202405:47 pm

What's the story Renowned actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for her roles in Monica... O My Darling (2022) and Guilty, has publicly confirmed her romantic relationship with director Sharan Sharma. In an interview with ETimes, Ranjan Kapoor stated, "Yes, I am in a relationship with Sharan." This admission comes amid widespread speculation about their relationship status. However, Ranjan Kapoor expressed a wish to maintain privacy regarding her personal life.

Independence stance

Ranjan Kapoor's desire for independence in film industry

Born into a film-centric family, Ranjan Kapoor is the daughter of film producer Shashi Ranjan and sister to actor Anushka Ranjan. Despite her industry connections, she is determined to carve her niche in the industry. "I have been friends with actors, but I never expected them to help me out in any way. I want to be able to make it on my own," Ranjan Kapoor stated firmly during the interview.

Father's journey

Ranjan Kapoor shared insights on father's journey in film industry

She also shed light on her father Shashi's journey within the film industry. Despite his dreams of becoming an actor and being part of a group at a prestigious film institute with personalities like David Dhawan and Satish Kaushik, he couldn't realize this ambition. Ranjan Kapoor believes this experience taught both her father and herself that success is achieved by forging one's own path rather than relying on successful acquaintances.

Career highlights

Ranjan Kapoor and Sharma's professional achievements

Professionally, Ranjan Kapoor has received accolades for her performances in films such as Guilty and Monica... O My Darling, where she shared screen space with Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, and Radhika Apte. On the other hand, her boyfriend Sharma made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena featuring Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, Sharma is preparing for his next directorial project Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rao and Kapoor.