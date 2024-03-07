Next Article

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating for the past six years

Chris Martin-Dakota Johnson engaged after dating for six years: Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:43 pm Mar 07, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson have taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged after six years together. The lovebirds reportedly made the commitment "a while ago" but chose to keep it under wraps. A close source told The Mirror that the duo has been "besotted with each other from day one," making this engagement a natural progression. Currently, they are savoring their official commitment without rushing into wedding plans.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The couple's romance began in 2017, following Martin's "conscious uncoupling" from actor Gwyneth Paltrow a year prior. Aside from a brief split in 2019, Martin and Johnson have been going strong. Martin's marriage to Paltrow lasted 11 years before their divorce in 2016. Johnson, on the other hand, has never been married but has dated actor Jordan Masterson and musician Matthew Hitt.

Details

Martin's ex-wife, Paltrow, has supported their union

The engagement reportedly received the full support of Martin's ex-wife, Paltrow, and their children, Apple and Moses. Paltrow has previously praised Johnson as "an adorable, wonderful person" and acknowledged their "good friends" status. In 2020, eagle-eyed fans spotted Johnson donning an emerald green ring on her ring finger, sparking engagement speculation for the first time. Thereafter, she has adorned the huge rock multiple times.

Her relationship with Martin's kids

Johnson on stepmotherhood and motherhood

In a recent interview with Bustle Magazine, Johnson discussed her role as a stepmother to Martin and Paltrow's daughter, Apple, and son, Moses. She professed her love for them, stating, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart." Additionally, the actor expressed her enthusiasm for motherhood, saying, "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer...If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it."

On the work front

Johnson on 'Madame Web's failure

Johnson was last seen in Marvel's Madame Web. She opened up about the film's failure at the box office to Bustle Magazine. "It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie," she said, adding, "I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again, because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now."