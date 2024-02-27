Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's mother is pregnant: Reports

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents expecting baby soon: Reports

By Tanvi Gupta 12:52 pm Feb 27, 202412:52 pm

What's the story The parents of the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, are expecting a baby, family members have reportedly revealed. Per reports, Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur is pregnant and will be giving birth in March. The late singer's parents have not made an official announcement about the pregnancy. Notably, Moose Wala was their only child, who was shot dead at 28 in May 2022.

Next Article

Report

Kaur opted for the IVF technique: Report

Kaur reportedly opted for the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, as confirmed by Moose Wala's uncle, Chamkaur Singh. Due to this, Kaur even refrained from leaving her house for the past three to four months. When Moose Wala contested the 2022 elections from Mansa district, his mother had filed an affidavit, stating her age as 56. Hence, her age is approximately 58 years now, while the late performer's father Balkaur Singh is around 60.

Details

Moose Wala's tragic murder

Moose Wala, who ran unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was tragically murdered on May 29 of the same year. He was shot dead by attackers in his car in the Jawaharke village of Mansa. Since his murder, his parents have been leading a movement to seek justice for their son. The music video for his last song prominently displayed a flag with the message "Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala."

Insights

Meanwhile, Kaur has shown support for agitating farmers

Reportedly, Kaur expressed her support for the protesting farmers participating in the "Dilli Chalo" protest on her social media accounts. She sought justice for Shubhkaran Singh, a farmer who was killed at the Khanauri border. Kaur also posted photos of her slain son and Shubhkaran on her social media pages, demonstrating her solidarity with the cause.

Music releases

Moose Wala's career and posthumous releases

Moose Wala burst onto the music scene in 2017 with his debut song G Wagon and quickly gained fame with a string of popular albums. He was beloved for his music, which included hits like Legend, So High, and The Last Ride, among others. Despite his untimely death, many of his songs have been released posthumously and have garnered millions of views.