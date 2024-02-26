The farmers are protesting against the Centre over a list of their demands

Farmers' tractor march today; Delhi, Noida brace for traffic jam

By Riya Baibhawi 12:27 pm Feb 26, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Two farmer groups—the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)—are holding a tractor march in Noida on roads leading to Delhi on Monday. It was planned along the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza, and Mahamaya Flyover. The Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory for possible disruptions and diversions near the Delhi-Noida border. Prohibitory orders under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 are in place, and extra personnel are stationed at crucial entry and exit points.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have organized a Delhi Chalo protest march against the Centre over a set of their demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. On Wednesday, 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh lost his life during the protest at the Punjab-Haryana border. The tractor march is being held as a mark of protest over Singh's death. It comes three days after the farmers observed a "Black Friday" over the tragedy.

The Noida Police has shared a comprehensive traffic advisory outlining measures in place to streamline movement. The vehicles traveling from the Chilla border to Delhi are advised to use the Sector 14A flyover; those coming from the DND border can take the elevated route via the Film City flyover. Likewise, vehicles from the Kalindi border can travel through the Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37. Commuters on the Yamuna Expressway are advised to use alternative routes or consider taking the metro.

The march comes a day after the Delhi Police partially removed barricades at the national capital's Singhu and Tikri borders after a temporary halt in the "Delhi Chalo" protests. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has said that a "tractor chain" will be taken out, and the vehicles will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi. Tikait said the aim of this rally is to register a "different kind of protest" so that the government pays attention to their demands.

Separately, the SKM is also observing "Quit WTO Day" on Monday. The farmer group wants the government to pressure developed countries to exclude agriculture from the World Trade Organization (WTO) in its 13th ministerial conference scheduled between Monday and Thursday. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has said the policy of the WTO is "very bad for farmers."