According to reports, the platform was built near the main stage to accommodate the families of organizers and VIPs. At around 12:30am, the structure gave way under the weight of those sitting and standing on it, causing harm to individuals below. The injured were transported to AIIMS Trauma Center, Safdarjung Hospital, while the deceased woman was taken to Max Hospital for treatment. Her identity remains unconfirmed.

Singer B Praak, who was among those who performed at the event, expressed his dismay at what happened. He later took to social media to express his shock and sadness over the incident. "This is the first time I saw something like this happening in front of my eyes while I was performing there. What happened at Kalkaji Mandir is devastating. I hope people who sustained injuries get well soon," he said in a video.

The Delhi Police have charged the organizers under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligent act), 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant). The ceremony has been held at the temple for the past 26 years, and despite not having permission, adequate staff was present to maintain law and order. An investigation is underway.