On January 22, Chauhan took his car and went to attend a wedding in Bhiwani, Haryana, along with his friends Abhishek and Bhardwaj. When he didn't return home the following day, his father, ACP Singh, filed a missing person report. As the investigation progressed, the police suspected foul play and converted the complaint into an abduction FIR. On Friday, a murder charge was added to the case after Abhishek allegedly confessed to murdering Chauhan.

During questioning, Abhishek allegedly revealed that Bhardwaj had invited him and Chauhan to the wedding in Sonipat, Haryana. Bhardwaj worked as a clerk with Chauhan in Tis Hazari Court and had lent money to him long back. According to Abhishek, Chauhan allegedly misbehaved with Bhardwaj when asked to repay the loan. The two friends then plotted to kill Chauhan. After the wedding, Bhardwaj and Abhishek allegedly pushed him into the Munak Canal and fled in his car.

Abhishek was taken into custody from his Narela residence on Thursday, while the search for Bhardwaj is ongoing. Based on Abhishek's confession, the murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was added to the already-filed FIR. Police also charged them with the disappearance of evidence under Section 201 of IPC. Meanwhile, they are working to locate Chauhan's car.