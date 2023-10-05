NewsClick allegedly distorted India's map, showing Arunachal, Kashmir as disputed

1/5

India 2 min read

NewsClick allegedly distorted India's map, showing Arunachal, Kashmir as disputed

By Prateek Talukdar 01:27 pm Oct 05, 202301:27 pm

NewsClick pushed a global agenda to show that Arunachal Pradesh and Kashmir are not part of India, the Delhi Police said

NewsClick pushed a "global agenda" to show that Arunachal Pradesh and Kashmir are not part of India, the Delhi Police's special cell said in its remand application for the arrest of the news portal's owner and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha, India Today reported. The police claimed to have found email trails between Purkayastha and American millionaire Neville Roy Singham plotting to depict Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as disputed territories.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and NewsClick's Human Resources head, Amit Chakravarty, on Tuesday in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after raiding and sealing the news portal's office. Opposition parties and journalist groups have criticized the action, calling it a stifling of voices critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The Delhi Police claims it has uncovered a link between NewsClick, anti-establishment activists, China, and the farmers' protest, which caused major embarrassment to the government.

3/5

Rs. 115 crore to distort India's map

The police alleged that Purkayastha and Chakravarty received Rs. 115 crore as illegal foreign funds to create a distorted map of India. It said Singham "fraudulently infused" the funds into a complex web of organizations. Notably, a New York Times (NYT) report earlier alleged links between the Chinese government, Singham, and NewsClick to spread pro-China propaganda. While it is rumored that the action was prompted by the NYT piece, the police claim it received "secret inputs," News18 reported.

4/5

Alleged involvement with Naxals, ISI

The police also said that the funds received by Purkayastha were channeled to activists Gautam Navlakha—a shareholder in Newsclick—and Teesta Setalvad, among others. To support its claims, the police said Navlakha worked with banned Naxal outfits and was engaged in anti-Indian activities with Gulam Nabi Fai, an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). It alleged that the funds were used to disrupt public life and destroy public property by prolonging the farmers' protest.

5/5

NewsClick's 'false narratives' discredited government efforts during COVID-19: Police

The police further alleged that NewsClick propagated "false narratives" to discredit the government's efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic. It sought a 15-day remand of Purkayastha and Chakravarty, saying that the email trails expose NewsClick's "intent" to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not part of India. It said that the accused have to be interrogated regarding 4.3 lakh emails seized from digital devices of NewsClick's employees by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).