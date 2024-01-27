Context

Why does this story matter?

Patil and his supporters have been campaigning for the Kunbi (OBC) designation for the Maratha people. To pursue this demand, he organized several statewide protests and hunger strikes. On Friday, Patil entered Navi Mumbai along with thousands of supporters riding bikes, cars, and other vehicles to reinforce their demand. He also gave an ultimatum to the government, threatening to continue his hunger strike in Mumbai.

Details

Draft ordinance issued to address reservation demands

In response to the protest, the Maharashtra government released a draft ordinance addressing the reservation demands. It also proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, De-notified Tribes (Vimukta Jatis), Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Rules, 2012. The amendment includes the inclusion of the term "Sage-soyare" in the definition section. This is aimed at improving the efficiency and transparency of the caste certification process.

Twitter Post

Watch: Visuals of celebration by Marathas

What Next?

Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas, field inquiries

The draft ordinance includes provisions for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members whose Kunbi records have been verified. "Individuals seeking Kunbi caste certificates must provide proof of marriages within the same caste. Following due verification, the competent authority will issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible applicants," it states. Field inquiries will be conducted for verification of applications upon submission of an affidavit establishing relations with blood relatives.

Insights

Other demands by Patil, deputy CM's support

In addition to reservation demands, Patil had outlined specific demands such as free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments. They also sought the withdrawal of all criminal cases filed against them during the quota protests. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his support for reservation for the Maratha community and emphasized that CM Shinde was actively engaged in resolving the issue through dialogue.

Background

Know Maratha reservation demand, legal battles

The Marathas account for 33% of the Maharashtra population. They have been demanding reservations since 1982. In 2018, the MG Gaikwad Commission proposed that Marathas be classified as Socially and Economically Backward Classes. The state government awarded Marathas a 16% quota in jobs and education the same year. The quota changed to 13% for work and 12% for education after the matter reached the Bombay High Court. However, the Supreme Court overruled the reservation in January 2021.

Supreme Court

Efforts by state government to meet demands

The SC ruled that by adopting this reservation, the Maharashtra government went above the 50% reservation ceiling, expanding the state's quota to 65%. The reservation agitation reappeared in September 2023, with Patil receiving attention after the Maharashtra police lathi-charged a Maratha demonstration in Jalna. To ease the tensions, the Maharashtra government began issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas in October 2023. Patil claimed that the government had identified 54 lakh Marathas with documentation to prove their Kunbi community affiliation.