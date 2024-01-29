Official version

Boyfriend confessed to murder: Police

Nigam was apprehended by Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday. According to reports, a pistol was found in his possession. Nigam confessed to the crime after initial questioning. Police are still trying to ascertain the motive for the murder. Nigam was handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch team for further investigation.

Victim's background, relationship with suspect

Dwivedi was employed at Infosys in Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Park, Hinjewadi, for the past two years. She and Nigam earlier lived in the same neighborhood in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh before she relocated to Pune for her job. Nigam came under the police's scanner after CCTV footage from the hotel showed him exiting the room late at night.

Hotel staff failed to notice gunshots due to loud music

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Hire said Dwivedi's body was found in room number 306 of an Oyo hotel, bearing bullet wounds. The hotel staff failed to notice the gunshots due to loud music and firecrackers outside, he said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar, preliminary investigation suggested there might have been some dispute between the couple that led to the killing. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Chennai murder case

A similar murder case was reported in Chennai, Tamil Nadu last month when a 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly killed by her boyfriend at a hotel in Chennai. The accused later posted a picture of the body as his WhatsApp story. It was seen by the victim's friends, who reported the incident to the police. Subsequently, the cops found the victim dead in a hotel room where the duo was staying.