Freshers left in lurch as Wipro, Tech Mahindra delay onboarding

Oct 04, 2022

Companies have delayed onboarding without giving a timeline (Photo credit: Wipro)

India's IT sector is in turmoil. The fear of recession in the US and European markets has caught Indian IT companies in a pickle. Now, freshers in the country are feeling the brunt of this. IT bigs such as Wipro, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are in the headlines for delaying the onboarding process of freshers. Some have even reportedly revoked their offer letters.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a fruitful pandemic where they hired in bulk, Indian IT companies are now facing flak for onboarding delays and revoking offer letters.

The companies in question are service-based companies with the US and Europe as their major markets. The increase in interest rates to curb inflation in those regions has affected Indian companies.

Now, that has trickled down to young graduates as well.

Delay Onboarding is not done despite completion of training, unpaid internships

Hundreds of graduates are in limbo due to the delay in onboarding by tech giants. Some of them have been waiting for as long as two years. These graduates are yet to receive any intimation from the companies even after completing unpaid internships and mandatory training. The candidates neither have a timeline of when they will be onboarded nor an offer letter.

Impact Delayed onboarding affects freshers in different ways

The delay in onboarding by tech giants has put freshers in a tough position. Those who thought of paying off their educational loans with the new job are unable to do so. There is also the added humiliation from families who don't believe that the candidates received an offer letter in the first place. Delayed onboarding also means losing valuable work experience.

Withdrawing offers IT companies are rescinding offer letters to freshers

Apart from delayed onboarding, the tech giants are also rescinding some of the offer letters. According to a report published by Hindu Business Line, the companies are rescinding offers citing eligibility criteria and company policy. An email from a company read, "It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence your offer stands null and void."

Reasons Companies are citing various reasons for revoking offer letters

A LinkedIn user shared an email sent by Wipro rescinding the offer letter. The email said, "we regret to inform you that we cannot take your candidature forward, as you have not been compliant to Wipro's assessment guidelines." The reason given by Accenture for revoking the offer letter was that the candidate did not complete the verifications.

Information What are the companies saying?

About rescinding offers, Wipro said, "Wipro can confirm that it will honour all offer letters that have been made to deserving candidates, in a phased manner." Companies like Tech Mahindra and Infosys are yet to respond to delayed onboarding and revoked offers.