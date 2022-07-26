Business

Sensex slips to 55,268 points, Nifty settles at 16,483

Sensex slips to 55,268 points, Nifty settles at 16,483

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 26, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 shed 99.35 points to settle at 7,940

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged by 0.9% to 55,268.49 points, while the Nifty fell 0.89% to 16,483.85 points. The midcap stocks also witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 99.35 points to end at 7,940.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Coming to the top sector gainers, NIFTY MEDIA on Tuesday became the most gaining sector, edging 0.86% higher. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, and Grasim, which climbed 5.43%, 2.02%, and 1.13%, respectively. Infosys, HUL, and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.46%, 3.17%, and 2.95%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.05% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.05% lower to Rs. 79.77 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at Rs. 50,547, while the silver prices climbed 0.26% to Rs. 54,551. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.98% to settle at $98.61 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Tuesday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei dropping to 3,277.44 points, 20,905.88 points, and 27,655.21 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 51.44 points, or 0.43%, to 11,782.67 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,136.80, which is a 0.23% increase compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 0.47% and is currently selling at $1,420.45. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $244.15 (0.32% up), and $0.4714 (0.43% up), respectively. Finally, up 0.53% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06191.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.