Happy birthday, Millie Bobby Brown!

Millie Bobby Brown's birthday: Times 'Damsel' actor stood against bullying

By Tanvi Gupta 04:15 am Feb 19, 202404:15 am

What's the story Since her debut in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013), Millie Bobby Brown has amassed a string of achievements. Her role as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things (2016-) catapulted her to global fame. However, beyond battling monsters in an alternative dimension on screen, Brown has courageously confronted real-life monsters, too. As she turns 20, we reflect on instances where she stood against bullying.

#1

Bullies made me move schools: Brown in her UN speech

In 2018, Brown scripted history as UNICEF's then-youngest Goodwill Ambassador. The following year, at just 15, she took center stage at the United Nations (UN), shedding light on her personal bullying experience. Brown candidly shared, "At school, I was bullied by a group of students. I remember feeling helpless," adding, "School used to be a safe place. Now I was scared to go."

#2

Her anti-bullying statement during the 2018 MTV Awards

Since the age of 13, Brown has faced extensive trolling and cruel social media bullying. At the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, she delivered a powerful anti-bullying statement via video cameo. Addressing both "young people" and "adults," Brown emphasized, "There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I'm not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you."

#3

When she opened up about navigating 'emotional challenges' of fame

At 19, Brown was honored as one of Glamour's Global Women of the Year in 2023. She used the platform to discuss the emotional toll of fame. Advocating for young actors, she condemned criticism aimed at underage stars, emphasizing the impact on their mental well-being. Brown also admitted to trust issues, stating, "I will never let that gate open again. Because everyone's crossed it."

#4

'I've grown thicker skin against cyberbullying': Brown

Brown once shared with Glamour UK how she has developed a "thicker skin" over time against cyberbullying. The actor also expressed an understanding of the potential hurt in online aggressors, stating, "I just realized it's OK, they might be going through something, they might be upset or hurting." She previously told Vogue that her perspective began to shift while working on Enola Holmes (2020).

#5

When she talked about being sexualized in the media

On her 16th birthday, Brown addressed the challenges of being sexualized as a child in the public eye. In an Instagram post in 2020, she candidly shared frustrations over inaccuracies, inappropriate comments, and unnecessary insults, leading to insecurity. Advocating for change, Brown expressed the need for kindness, not only for her generation but for the well-being of future children navigating the complexities of fame.