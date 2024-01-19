'Animal's OTT version will be 8 minutes longer

'Animal's OTT version will be 8 minutes longer

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, 'Animal' was released in cinema halls on December 1, 2023

If you are one of those who still haven't watched Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 blockbuster film Animal, then get ready for some action. The extended cut of the film is set to hit Netflix on January 26. This version will be at least eight minutes longer than the one released in theaters, featuring deleted scenes with Rashmika Mandanna's character, Geetanjali Singh. Even if you've watched it in theaters, it's time to catch up on the extra content.

Why does this story matter?

Animal clashed in theaters with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. Both films were released on December 1, but Animal beat Meghna Gulzar's biopic at the box office. After over a month-long successful run in the theaters, Animal is slated for its release on the OTT. The film, which has widely been accepted by the audience, had to undergo several cuts suggested by the CBFC.

The extended cut will be over 200 minutes in length

The original Animal had a runtime of three hours and 21 minutes, but the extended cut will clock in at 209 minutes. Reportedly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed that these additional minutes will add more depth to the story. Including deleted scenes in online releases is a popular way to boost viewership and give fans a little something extra they didn't get to see in theaters.

Despite controversies, 'Animal' became a box-office success

Despite facing criticism for its portrayal of misogyny and excessive violence, Animal raked in over Rs. 900 crore at the box office. The film, which also stars Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, and Anil Kapoor, among others, centers around a toxic father-son relationship. After its humungous success, the makers are set for its sequel called Animal Park.

CBFC ordered five cuts to this A-rated film

Before hitting theaters, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) slapped Animal with an 'A' certificate and demanded five cuts. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film follows Ranvijay (Kapoor), the son of a Delhi business magnate (Anil), as he seeks revenge after an assassination attempt on his father.